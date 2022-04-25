I’m a Aldi superfan – there is a secret item customers can pick up in store to avoid paying for plastic bags

AN Aldi superfan has revealed customers can pick up an item in-store to help keep their costs down.

The shopper, known only as Kati, has shared a series of tips that customers can follow while getting their groceries at the affordable store.

Aldi shoppers have revealed a series of tips to help customers keep their costs down Credit: Getty - Contributor

Shoppers can use cardboard boxes to pack their groceries Credit: Alamy

She said Aldi shoppers can use empty boxes to pack their groceries.

It’s a cheaper alternative compared to using plastic bags which can be purchased for 10 cents, True Money Saver revealed.

Meanwhile, a paper bag costs around seven cents, according to the shopper.

Kati revealed that she keeps some reusable bags in the back of her van when she goes shopping.

The shopper also encouraged customers to use apps such as Checkout51 and Shopkick to get cashback.

And, she revealed that the extra barcodes on products make items easier to scan.

Meanwhile, we revealed how a former worker revealed that Wednesday is the optimum day to shop at the store.

They said this is the time new products are released and when produce goes on sale, according to Taste of Home.

If you can make it to a store in the morning, you’ll beat everyone else to the best bargains.

This applies just to the US as the UK operation of the brand is a separate business.

In the UK, there is no particular best time to shop but the chain recommended shoppers go either first thing in the morning or after 5pm in the evening to avoid the rush.

Aldi shoppers need a quarter to use the store's shopping carts.

Kyle, who works at a store in Virginia, said workers try not to hand out quarters amid fears that they may not get them back.

EMPLOYEE SECRETS

But, he said workers are always willing to help first-time shoppers.

He told Mental Floss: "I try not to give them a quarter because the quarters we give come out of our own registers.

“So if we don't get them back, we end up losing money out of our own drawer.

"If it's a first-time shopper, I gladly give them a quarter and explain to them why we have this system in place, and pretty much every person is very understanding on why we do it.”

And Jonah, who works at a store in Pennsylvania, said the reason customers get ushered through is because workers are monitored for their speed.

He told Mental Floss: “We are given reports at the end of each day for our ringing statistics.

The worker revealed that staff at some shops can be expected to process as many as 1200 items per hour.

