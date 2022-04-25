ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is FA Cup final 2022? Date, kick-off time CONFIRMED and TV channel for Liverpool vs Chelsea at Wembley

By James Orr
 2 days ago
IT is nearly time for the illustrious FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium - and the match-up has officially been set.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are through to the final as they hunt down an historic quadruple.

The FA Cup final is looming for Liverpool

And they will face Chelsea in a repeat of the Carabao Cup final following the Blues' comfortable 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

The fixture will be Liverpool's first FA Cup final in 10 years whereas Chelsea have lost their last two FA Cup finals - 2020 and 2021.

When is the FA Cup final 2022?

The FA Cup final 2022 takes place on Saturday, May 14.

The kick-off time has been confirmed for 4.45pm BST.

Wembley Stadium will play host to the showpiece final.

What TV channel is the FA Cup final on?

The FA Cup final 2022 will be broadcast live on BBC One and ITV 1.

You can live stream it on the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Leicester City beat Chelsea in last year's final

Last 10 FA Cup winners

2021 Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

2020 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

2019 Manchester City 6-0 Watford

2018 Chelsea 1–0 Manchester United

2017 Arsenal 2–1 Chelsea

2016 Manchester United 2–1 Crystal Palace (aet)

2015 Arsenal 4–0 Aston Villa

2014 Arsenal 3–2 Hull City (aet)

2013 Wigan Athletic 1–0 Manchester City

2012 Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool

