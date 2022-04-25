ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Check your iPhone NOW – Apple is banning thousands of apps and fans are furious

By Jamie Harris
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dqRk_0fJPge4K00

THOUSANDS of apps could be wiped from Apple's App Store over plans to get rid of outdated software.

The tech giant has warned affected developers they have 30 days to get their act together or face the chop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4754z8_0fJPge4K00
Crackdown targeting apps two years or older Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKBzX_0fJPge4K00
Developer says the move is 'unfair' on indie developers Credit: @protopop

Angry app makers have revealed an email sent by Apple which says their products have "not been updated in a significant amount of time".

"If no update is submitted within 30 days, the app will be removed from sale," the firm writes.

We don't know how old an app has to be to fall victim to the App Store improvement, but game maker Robert Kabwe tweeted that his free Motivoto title has been targeted because it's more than two years old.

The indie developer said he's now "working myself to to bone after my day job, trying my best to scrape a living from my indie games, trying to keep up" with constant changes.

"I feel sick," he complained.

"This is not cool.

"Console games from 2000 are still available for sale.

"This is an unfair barrier to indie devs."

The reason behind the apparent crackdown is not clear either, though it may have something to do with Apple wanting to ensure apps are safe from bugs that could be exploited by hackers.

Another annoyed app maker said his FlickType Keyboard for the visually impaired has also be hit because it hasn't been updated in two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWQy1_0fJPge4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgzCB_0fJPge4K00

For those who have outdated apps on their iPhones installed already, there's no need to worry.

As long as you don't uninstall them, they'll remain on your device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9jur_0fJPge4K00
Developers have 30 days to sort their apps out Credit: @lazerwalker
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
