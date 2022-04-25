ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UC San Diego Named Among Top 10 Public Universities in US by Center for World University Rankings

By Amanda Rubalcava
ucsd.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of California San Diego is once again ranked one of the top 10 public universities in the country, according to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR). In the annual rankings published today, the campus placed No. 8 among public U.S. universities and No. 22 among all universities...

ucsdnews.ucsd.edu

