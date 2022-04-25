ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Optimal systemic therapy for high-risk resectable melanoma

By Eggermont, Alexander M. M., Comprehensive Cancer Center Munich, Munich, Germany, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands, Hamid, Omid, Long, Georgia V., Luke, Jason J., UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, USA
 2 days ago

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Immunotherapy with immune-checkpoint inhibitors and molecularly targeted therapy with BRAF inhibitors were pioneered in the setting of advanced-stage, unresectable melanoma, where they revolutionized treatment and considerably improved patient survival. These therapeutic approaches have also been successfully transitioned into the resectable disease setting, with the...

MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
MedicalXpress

Researchers describe previously unknown risk factors for leukemia in adulthood

Cancer researchers at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel, and at the Medical Faculty of Kiel University have described approaches for improved therapy of adult blood cancer patients in a new research paper on the genetic causes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Children, but also adults of all ages, can fall ill with this form of leukemia. It originates from malignantly transformed precursor cells of certain white blood cells and causes a rapidly progressive reduction in bone marrow function and thus disturbed blood formation. If left untreated, it can lead to death within a short time. The most common form of this blood cancer is the so-called B-precursor ALL (BCP-ALL). Around 500 adults in Germany are newly diagnosed with this disease every year. While about 90 percent of patients survive BCP-ALL in childhood, this rate drops to only about 40 percent in adults.
Medical News Today

Lung cancer recurrence: How likely is it, and what are the signs?

Defines recurrent cancer as cancer that doctors find after treatment and after a period during which there were no detectable signs of cancer. Distant recurrent cancers are different than second cancers, which the. defines as cancers that develop after the initial cancer but are unrelated to it. The signs of...
MedicalXpress

New combo immunotherapy prolongs survival in patients with advanced kidney cancer

The use of immunotherapy and/or targeted drugs revolutionized the treatment of many cancers, but some people grow resistant to immunotherapy drugs and relapse as a result. For cases of advanced kidney cancer, a new drug in combination with an existing therapy appears to extend survival, according to a new study.
MedicalXpress

Studying intranasal human milk as stem cell therapy in preterm infants with intraventricular hemorrhage

A new study demonstrates that intranasal human milk is a safe and feasible intervention for intraventricular hemorrhage, a serious cause of morbidity in preterm infants. Findings from the study will be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2022 Meeting, taking place April 21-25 in Denver. This is the first prospective trial on safety and feasibility of intranasal human milk administration in neonates with intraventricular hemorrhage.
MedicalXpress

Establishment of a pancreatic cancer animal model using a hydrodynamic gene delivery method

Pancreatic cancer has a significantly poor prognosis; therefore, the development of effective treatments is an unmet clinical need. The major drawback in this field was the lack of useful model animals, which delayed the establishment of markers for early diagnosis and therapeutic options. The research group established an effective carcinogenesis method with wild-type rats by selectively introducing oncogenes into the pancreas, using the pancreas-targeted hydrodynamic gene delivery method that has been developed by the group.
The Independent

Study reveals clues to cancer causes and potential for personalised treatment

Analysis of thousands of tumours has unveiled a treasure trove of clues about the causes of cancer, representing a significant step towards the personalisation of treatment, a study suggests.Researchers say that for the first time it is possible to detect patterns – called mutational signatures – in the DNA of cancers.These provide clues including about whether a patient has had past exposure to environmental causes of cancer such as smoking or UV light, for example.This is important as these signatures allow doctors to look at each patient’s tumour and match it to specific treatments and medications.The reason it is important...
MedicalXpress

A combination of three simple treatments may reduce invasive cancer risk by 61% among adults aged 70+

A new study published in Frontiers in Aging found that a combination of high-dose vitamin D, omega-3s, and a simple home strength exercise program (SHEP) showed a cumulative reduction by 61% in cancer risk in healthy adults aged 70 or older. It is the first study to test the combined benefit of three affordable public health interventions for the prevention of invasive cancers. Following future studies, the results may impact the future of cancer prevention in older adults.
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
Medical News Today

DNA repair may protect most smokers from lung cancer

Researchers examined lung cells from smokers and non-smokers for genetic mutations. They found that smokers tended to have more mutations in their cells than non-smokers. They also found that mutation frequency did not significantly differ between heavy and less-heavy smokers. They suspect that DNA repair mechanisms may underlie this but...
