ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for Champions League semi-final SHOWDOWN

By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tShiz_0fJPevtr00

MANCHESTER CITY return to Champions League action TOMORROW when they welcome Real Madrid in a mouth-watering semi-final clash at the Etihad.

A goalless draw against Madrid's bitter rivals Atletico was enough to scrape through the previous round having beaten Diego Simeone's side 1-0 in Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7vwf_0fJPevtr00
Temper's flared as Manchester City scraped past Atletico in the quarter-finals Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZ53d_0fJPevtr00
Benzema's four goals made the difference for Real Madrid in their tie against Chelsea Credit: Rex

And the goals have been flowing for the blue machine who comfortably annihilated Watford on the weekend to remain top of the Premier League.

However, Real Madrid are no strangers to English opposition as they dealt with Chelsea in a thrilling quarter-final exchange earlier on this month.

Also, the La Liga champions elect pulled off a dramatic 3-1 win over Osasuna on Wednesday night which will have boosted their confidence ahead of this huge encounter.

What time does Man City vs Real Madrid kick off?

Read More on Champions League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDIJI_0fJPevtr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZhDu_0fJPevtr00

What TV channel is Man City vs Real Madrid on and can I live stream it?

  • Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 2.
  • Coverage commences from 7pm UK time - one hour before kick-off.
  • Subscription members have the option to stream the game live via the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will have to cope without Joao Cancelo who's booking in the previous round has resulted in a one-match suspension.

And John Stones could potentially be out having missed the Saturday domination over Watford with a hamstring injury.

However, England international Kyle Walker is in contention to start following an ankle issue he sustained against Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted to welcome back Eder Militao who served his ban against Chelsea.

But the Real Madrid boss could be without David Alaba and Casemiro who have both picked up minor muscular injuries.

Alongside Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Ferland Mendy.

Latest odds

90 minutes only

  • Man City to win 4/9
  • Draw 4/15
  • Real Madrid 8/15

To qualify (incl ET and Pen)

  • Man City to win 2/5
  • Real Madrid to win 8/15

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Monday, April 25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
David Alaba
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Diego Simeone
Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria on a free transfer'... as PSG will opt against renewing the Argentine's contract in the summer amid interest from Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires. Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at the French giants, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015. The 34-year-old has...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to lead Real Madrid to another Champions League title this season, eight years after he won the competition with the same club.On that occasion Real beat Atletico Madrid in the final; this time around it’s Manchester City who stand in their way in the last four, after the English side beat Atleti in the quarters last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueReal have wrapped up another three European Cups since that triumph under Ancelotti in Lisbon, all under the management of Zinedine Zidane....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Manchester City#The Premier League#La Liga#Champions League What Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
406K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy