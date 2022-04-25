ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dagsboro, DE

Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Patrick Lee Street, loved the outdoors

Patrick Lee Street, 51, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 21, 2022. Patrick was born April 21, 1971, the son of Roy C. Street and Shirley B. Johnson Street, who survives him. He was preceded in death Aug. 30, 2011, by his wife Victoria Ann Byrd-Street. Patrick, in his...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Ellen Mae Schaeffer, National Security Agency retiree

Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer died Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 102. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Michele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an administrative assistant for many years. She had many interests and hobbies. Michele...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Auto accident victim grateful for care at Beebe

On New Year’s Day, I was involved in a serious automobile accident. The driver’s door of my vehicle was so mangled that I had to wait for the emergency medical team to arrive and extract me. I had an open leg fracture and a severe head laceration. My friend Chris, who was with me in the car, received facial injuries and a concussion.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
City
Frankford, DE
City
Milford, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
City
Clarksville, DE
City
Dagsboro, DE
Cape Gazette

James Stephen Doonan, loved his family

James Stephen Doonan, 83, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born May 9, 1938, in Racine, Wis., son of the late Stephen and Ruth (Eggert) Doonan. Mr. Doonan worked as an experimental technician with heavy-duty equipment for many years. He had many interests and hobbies. Mr. Doonan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and splitting wood. Above all, Mr. Doonan loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lois Smith Marley, native Washingtonian

Lois Smith Marley, 93, formerly of Olney, Md., and a 32-year resident of Shipcarpenter Square in Lewes passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Lois was born July 14, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Marley; loving mother of Patricia Cunningham (Bruce), Gwenn Marley, Rosena Marley (Craig Schneier), Edward G. Marley (Eric Snyder) and Adele Marley (Scott Brown); daughter of the late Kathleen and Milford Smith; sister of M. Wayne Smith, the late Ellen Strickland and Kathleen Lucey. Mrs. Marley is also survived by six grandchildren, Marley Schneier, Annabelle Cunningham, Cogan Rooney (Michael), Cooper D’Anton, Scarlett Cunningham and Liberty D’Anton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Leonia Rebecca Robinson, Lewes icon

Leonia Rebecca Robinson began her earthly life June 19, 1942, in Lewes. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under Delaware Hospice care, after a very long illness, Leonia was called home to meet our Heavenly Father. Leonia was the daughter of the late Cora Robinson Washington and Collins Washington. Leonia...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter Lee Warrington, Korean War veteran

Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born July 2, 1936, to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray). “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954–58. On Oct. 5, 1956, Walt married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years), and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23 ¾ years. Walt was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. Walt was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 17, Lewes. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Park Avenue Lodge No. 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and achieved the title of Master Mason of the 32nd degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.
CLARKSVILLE, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Bell
Person
Saint George
Cape Gazette

Henry Eschel Edgerton Jr., enjoyed singing

Henry Eschel "Hank" Edgerton Jr., 80, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Henry was born Dec. 6, 1941. Beloved son of the late Henry Eschel Edgerton and Dorothy Mae (née Coleburn) Rae; beloved brother of Frank F. Edgerton, Stanley J. Rae and Barbara A. Donnelly. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ann U. Edgerton and Pamela E. Cooke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving partner Theodore "Ted" R. Zapalowicz.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Downtown Milford photostop to be unveiled May 21

The City of Milford and Downtown Milford Inc. will unveil a new photostop on the Mispillion River in the heart of downtown Milford at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21. The river creates the border that splits the city into two counties – Kent and Sussex. The public is invited...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Unitarian Universalists install new minister

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware congregation installed and jubilantly welcomed its fourth settled minister, the Rev. Heather Rion Starr, March 27. She was surrounded by her spouse, the Rev. Cathy Rion Starr, their two daughters, friends, prominent Unitarian Universalist colleagues and local clergy. In a deeply spiritual ritual, Rion...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Plantation Lakes golf course hosts charity for Howard T Ennis School

MILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 30 teams of golfers hit the links Sunday morning at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro, with the goal of raising 10,000 dollars for Howard T. Ennis School for special needs children. Many of the students helped to volunteer taking donations and selling T-shirts for the...
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#The U S Postal Service#Ladies Auxiliary
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes’ Fountain of Youth

If you’re searching for the Fountain of Youth, look no further than Lewes. It isn’t exactly a secret, as it sits in a small, square, white gazebo marked “Fountain of Youth” along Pilottown Road. The tiny gazebo that marks the fountain was built by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce in 1937. It sits on the canal side of Pilottown Road across the street from the historic Maull House property at 536 Pilottown Road, and is owned by the Colonel David Hall Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This photograph of four unidentified men was made in 1937. The sign reads “Ye Olde Fountain of Youth. Tis said this spring contains the magic elixir of youth and longevity and that whoever drinks therefrom is impelled to return again. First used by Dutch settlers in 1631. Restored in 1937.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

First of three public art projects installed in Lewes

Walkers, joggers and even those lost in George H.P. Smith Park will be greeted by Lewes’ latest public art project. Installed April 20, three pink aluminum sculptures that are part of artist Vivien Collens’ Squirt series stand tall along the walking path around Blockhouse Pond near the new Lewes Elementary School.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy