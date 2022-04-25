Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born July 2, 1936, to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray). “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954–58. On Oct. 5, 1956, Walt married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years), and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23 ¾ years. Walt was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. Walt was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 17, Lewes. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Park Avenue Lodge No. 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and achieved the title of Master Mason of the 32nd degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.

CLARKSVILLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO