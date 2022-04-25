Big Brother Australia star Reggie Bird breaks down discussing her battle with blindness in new trailer - as she prepares to return for 2022 season
Reggie Bird will return to Big Brother Australia this year.
And in a new trailer for the upcoming season, the former winner reveals she's still the same person that viewers fell in love with years ago.
The 48-year-old explained that she was 'a little Aussie battler' when she first appeared on the show and that 'related to a lot of people'.
She also touched on her battle with Retinitis Pigmentosa, which she has been battling for decades and is causing her to slowly go blind.
An emotional Reggie teared up as she explained she no longer has peripheral or night vision, and could 'wake up tomorrow' without any sight left.
'This may be a new game, but I'm still the same old Reggie. I'm still a fighter, I'm still a battler,' she added.
Reggie won Big Brother Australia season three in 2003 and went home with $250,000 prize money.
It comes after reports that Reggie is being 'paid peanuts' to appear, in the form of $170 a day, rather than an up-front fee.
According to New Idea, Reggie was given just two days to decide if she wanted to take part in the series, adding: 'It seems she's been taken for a ride.
'Her return to the Big Brother house was meant to signal better times. Here's hoping she wins again!'
Of course, should she win the 2022 season she'd walk away with the grand prize of $250,000.
The upcoming season, which was filmed late last year, will see memorable housemates from the past 20 years compete against 12 newcomers.
Comments / 0