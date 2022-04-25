ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a hair whizz and my hot and cold hack is the key to mega volume – it works every time

By Claudia Jackson
 2 days ago

WE COULD all do with a bit of extra volume in our hair from time to time.

But it comes easier to some than others.

The simple method requires nothing but your hairdryer and a hairbrush Credit: Instagram

There are seemingly endless amounts of tricks that are meant to give your hair the bounce and shine we all dream of, but in reality most of them don't work or take so long to do it's not even worth the effort.

But Helen Reavy, a hairstylist and founder of Act and Acre, recently shared her genius tip for getting perfect volume at home everyday.

You don't need to splash the cash on pricey gadgets or serums either, all you need is your normal hairdryer and a hairbrush.

All you need to do according to the hair whizz is gently use your brush to push up your hair from the root.

The pro suggest blasting your roots with five to eight seconds of hot air first.

Then, while still holding the hair in place with your brush switch to cold air, and let the hair fully cool for three to five seconds.

Then just brush it all out and neaten it up with some hairspray to hold it in place.

It's really that simple!

People couldn't believe how simple and effective the trick was, even Laura Whitmore was a fan and said: "Love this!"

Another said: "I've been doing this for years, it's a great hack!"

A third commented: "Good lord! we used to do this in the 70s and 80s!"

One hair lover replied: "Yes! The cold locks the style in place and can help tame flyaways."

The hack promises volume all day Credit: Instagram

