Top 10 biggest manager severance packages including FIVE Chelsea bosses like Mourinho, Conte and Scolari

By John Hutchinson
 2 days ago

CHELSEA have splashed the cash on plenty of super-star signings in recent years.

But a fair chunk of their spending has had to go on departing managers.

Tottenham paid Nuno Espirito Santo £14million after releasing him from his contract early

In fact, FIVE of the top ten managerial severance packages ever paid out are former Blues bosses.

However, a couple of Spurs managers are also in there - including the incredible £14million Nuno Espirito Santo pocketed earlier this season.

Daniel Levy pulled the trigger despite a clause reportedly allowing him to fire the Portuguese ex-Wolves boss for free in the summer if they finished outside the top six.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed his P45 from Manchester United later in November - although his £7.5m pay-off does not quite make the list compiled by Copa90.

1. Antonio Conte (Chelsea, 2018) - £26.2m

Fallouts with the likes of fan-favourites Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were bound to get Conte into trouble with the fans.

The now-Spurs boss won the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season but finished in fifth and outside the crucial Champions League spots in his second

Antonio Conte tasted success at Chelsea - but was still sacked Credit: PA:Empics Sport

2. Jose Mourinho (Man Utd, 2018) - £19.6m

A serial winner - but United fans could just never accept having the former Chelsea boss in charge.

His style of football left many disillusioned at Old Trafford - but things have got little better, if at all, since his departure.

Manchester United fans just never really took to Jose Mourinho Credit: PA:Press Association

3. Jose Mourinho (Chelsea, 2007) - £18m

The Special One departed Stamford Bridge with three years of his contract remaining back in 2007 - meaning a healthy pay off.

Several players were said to have been left in tears at his exit - he won the Premier League in his first two seasons in charge.

Mourinho became 'The Special One' after a stunning start at Chelsea first time around Credit: AFP

4. Laurent Blanc (PSG, 2016) - £17m

Even France legend Laurent Blanc couldn't overcome what is seeming to be a poisoned chalice at PSG.

He was succeeded by Unai Emery - who had an even more miserable time in charge before moving on to Arsenal, and yet more disappointment.

Laurent Blanc failed to persuade PSG's owners that he was the right man for the job Credit: AFP or licensors

5. Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham, 2021) - £14m

Things started brightly for the ex-Wolves gaffer, who was named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for August after winning his opening three games.

But his fairy tale start soon turned into a nightmare as he lost five out of the next seven matches - conceding 16 goals in the process.

6. Luis Felipe Scolari (Chelsea, 2009) - £13.6m

Blues fans must have been excited when in came the Brazil World Cup winner.

But seven months later, seven points behind top-of-the-table Manchester United and in fourth, Scolari was out the door and Guus Hiddink was brought in.

Luis Felipe Scolari seemed to be on a losing battle from the start Credit: AFP - Getty

7. Fabio Capello (Russia, 2015) - £13.4m

There was always likely to be plenty of money on the table when the Russian FA decided to hire the legendary Capello for the job.

But he failed to win a match at the Brazil World Cup and was ditched when the European Championship campaign started poorly.

Fabio Capello has had some decent success in his career - Russia was NOT one of them

8. Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham, 2019) - £12.5m

At the time it DID appear Poch was struggling with the team down in 14th spot.

But with little improvement since many Spurs fans wish now he had been allowed to continue.

Tottenham fans may wish Mauricio Pochettino had never been sacked Credit: AFP

9. Andre Villas-Boas (Chelsea, 2012) - £12m

Chelsea fans might have thought they were getting 'the next Mourinho' when Villas-Boas was appointed in 2008.

But a run of just three Premier League wins in their last 12 games saw the former Porto boss axed.

Andre Villas-Boas came with big expectations at Chelsea - but it was a damp squib Credit: AP:Associated Press

10. Roberto Di Matteo (Chelsea, 2012) - £10.7m

A playing legend at the club, Di Matteo had guided Chelsea to the most remarkable of Champions League and FA Cup double triumphs.

That saw the caretaker boss given a two-year deal - but a 3-0 defeat to Juventus in the competition they were defending saw him booted.

Roberto Di Matteo won a Champions League and FA Cup double with the Blues - but was sacked the next season Credit: PA:Press Association

