Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

By Skylar Eagle
 3 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported to local hospitals. Two were later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

