When Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, started to emerge as the most dynamic labor leader in years, issuing calls to arms for workers all over the country, it was newsworthy. The new face of the labor movement was…a flight attendant? Appearing on television and on picket lines, often dressed in her United Airlines uniform, Nelson was not exactly what most people thought of when they imagined a militant union leader.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO