Chief Park Ranger Chris Riewe Retires

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
 2 days ago
Did you know that High Point is one of the few municipalities in North Carolina that is fortunate to have sworn law enforcement officers as dedicated park rangers? At the end of April High Point Parks & Recreation wished Chief Park Ranger Chris Riewe the best of luck as he retired from the City of High Point after nearly 30 years of dedicated service. His colleagues from throughout High Point and even other parts of the state - including former park rangers, retirees and a Chief he once worked for and eventually succeeded - came to celebrate the occasion at High Point City Lake Park, where Chief Riewe's City career began. Please join us in thanking Chief Chris Riewe for his commitment to safety and community!

#Lake Park#High Point#Law Enforcement Officers
