April is financial literacy month, and it’s dedicated to educating people on basic money concepts such as budgeting, saving, debt, compound interest and investing, just to name a few. Given that only 57% of adults in the United States are deemed to be financially literate, it’s certainly something we need to address. Improving the financial literacy of all people is a noble cause, but many questions remain surrounding how to do it.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO