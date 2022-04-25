ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Unveiling OASIS family as a key player in hypoxia"“ischemia cases induced by cocaine using generative adversarial networks

By Kyoungmin Lee
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepeated cocaine use poses many serious health risks to users. One of the risks is hypoxia and ischemia (HI). To restore the biological system against HI, complex biological mechanisms operate at the gene level. Despite the complexity of biological mechanisms, there are common denominator genes that play pivotal roles in various...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

High-performance microscopy for non-invasive conjunctival goblet cell examination

Conjunctival goblet cells (CGCs) are specialized epithelial cells secreting mucins to form the mucus layer of tear film. The mucus layer spreads the tear film on the ocular surface for protection. The dysfunction and death of CGCs causes tear film instability and is associated with various ocular surface diseases including the dry eye disease (DED). Because DED is a multifactorial disease with multiple causes, it is important to find the causes and disease status. Therefore, CGC examination is important for the precise diagnosis and effective treatment of ocular surface diseases; however, CGC examination has not been possible until now due to lack of non-invasive devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4 T cells are associated with long-term persistence of neutralizing antibodies

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 132 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding the decay and maintenance of long-term SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in infected or vaccinated people and how vaccines protect against other SARS-CoV-2 variants is critical for assessing public vaccination plans. Here, we measured different plasm antibody levels 2 and 12 months after disease onset, including anti-RBD, anti-N, total neutralizing antibodies, and two neutralizing-antibody clusters. We found that total neutralizing antibodies declined more slowly than total anti-RBD and anti-N IgG, and the two neutralizing-antibody clusters decayed even more slowly than total neutralizing antibodies. Interestingly, the level of neutralizing antibodies at 12 months after disease onset was significantly lower than that at 2 months but more broadly neutralized SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Lambda (C.37). Significant immune escape by the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was also observed 2 months post-recovery. Furthermore, we revealed that a high percentage of virus-specific CD4+ T cells and cTfh1 were associated with a slower decline in humoral immunity, accompanied by higher levels of CXCR3 ligands such as CXCL9 and CXCL10, higher frequency of cTfh1, and lower levels of cTfh2 and cTfh17. Our data highlight the importance of coordinating T-cell and humoral immunity to achieve long-term protective immunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo engraftment into the cornea endothelium using extracellular matrix shrink-wrapped cells

Cell injection is a common clinical approach for therapeutic delivery into diseased and damaged tissues in order to achieve regeneration. However, cell retention, viability, and engraftment at the injection site have generally been poor, driving the need for improved approaches. Here, we developed a technique to shrink-wrap micropatterned islands of corneal endothelial cells in a basement membrane-like layer of extracellular matrix that enables the cells to maintain their cell-cell junctions and cytoskeletal structure while in suspension. These Î¼Monolayers exhibited the ability to rapidly engraft into intact, high-density corneal endothelial monolayers in both in vitro and in vivo model systems. Importantly, the engrafted Î¼Monolayers increased local cell density, something that the clinical-standard single cells in suspension failed to do. These results show that shrink-wrapping cells in extracellular matrix dramatically improves engraftment and provides a potential alternative to cornea transplant when low endothelial cell density is the cause of corneal blindness.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adv#Hypoxia#Inducer#Ischemia#Data Science
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of mA methylation of circDLC1 mediated by RNA methyltransferase METTL3 in the malignant proliferation of glioma cells

Glioma is an intracranial malignant tumor and remains largely incurable. Circular RNAs are prominent modulators in glioma progression. This study investigated the function of circular RNA DLC1 (circDLC1) in the malignant proliferation of glioma cells. circDLC1 expression in glioma tissues and cells was determined using RT-qPCR. The effect of circDLC1 on the malignant proliferation of glioma cells was analyzed using CCK-8, colony formation, and EdU staining assays. METTL3, miR-671-5p, and CTNNBIP1 expressions were determined. N6 methyladenosine (m6A) level of circDLC1 was analyzed using MeRIP. The binding relationship between miR-671-5p and circDLC1 or CTNNBIP1 was verified using RNA pull-down and dual-luciferase assays. A xenograft tumor model was established in nude mice to verify the effect of METTL3-mediated circDLC1 on glioma in vivo. circDLC1 was poorly expressed in glioma. circDLC1 overexpression suppressed glioma cell proliferation. Mechanically, METTL3-mediated m6A modification enhanced circDLC1 stability and upregulated circDLC1 expression in glioma. circDLC1 upregulated CTNNBIP1 transcription by competitively binding to miR-671-5p. METTL3 overexpression repressed the malignant proliferation of glioma via circDLC1/miR-671-5p/CTNNBIP1 in vivo. Collectively, METTL3-mediated m6A modification upregulated circDLC1 expression, and circDLC1 promoted CTNNBIP1 transcription by sponging miR-671-5p, thus repressing the malignant proliferation of glioma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury-related neuropathic pain: a network meta-analysis

Systematic review with network meta-analysis. We explored the efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury (SCI)-related neuropathic pain. We investigated which treatment is most suitable for such patients by judging the efficacy and safety of these drugs. Methods. We searched the PubMed, Medline, Embase and...
HEALTH
biospace.com

60 Scientists Sign Letter Petitioning FDA for T Cell Recognition

More than 60 scientists from across the United States have signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking the agency to include T cells as a measurement of effectiveness for COVID-19 vaccines. Usually, vaccines’ effectiveness is measured by an antibody response, but scientists are pushing for T cells to be recognized as a factor in long-term vaccine success.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New imaging method helps to provide new, more personalized cancer treatments

As cancer therapy has advanced, the complexity of oncology has become apparent. There are many moving parts in a cell that can malfunction leading to a cancerous path, one example being epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR)—a group of proteins that control cell growth. It includes HER1 (EGFR), HER2, HER3 and HER4.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Freethink

T cells and viruses, an unlikely duo, team up to kill tumors

You know how sometimes Superman and Lex Luthor need to team up against some other, greater threat?. Now, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have formed an unlikely squad from souped-up immune system cells, called CAR-T cells, with cancer-killing viruses, also known as oncolytic viruses, to take down solid tumors. The...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

High-power hybrid laser emitter penetrates deeper into skin to enhance disease diagnosis

An advancement in ultrasound imaging is photoacoustic imaging (PAI), in which the skin or tissue absorbs pulses of laser light. The thermoelastic expansion of the skin or tissue emits sound, which is processed by the machinery to develop high-resolution images. Recent developments have theorized the existence of vibrational PAI, which could penetrate further into the skin.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Structures Considered Key to Gene Expression Are Surprisingly Dynamic and Short-Lived

MIT research finds genome loops don’t last long in cells; theories of how loops control gene expression may need to be revised. In human chromosomes, DNA is coated by proteins to form an extremely long beaded string. This “string” is folded into multiple loops, which are thought to aid cells in controlling gene expression and facilitating DNA repair, among other functions. According to a new MIT study, these loops are more dynamic and shorter-lived than previously thought.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Evolution of metamemory based on self-reference to own memory in artificial neural network with neuromodulation

The ability of humans to self-monitor and control their memory processes is called metamemory and has been widely studied as a component of metacognition in cognitive psychology. Metamemory in non-human animals has also been investigated in recent years, although it had been regarded as a truly unique characteristic of human memory. We attempt to evolve artificial neural networks with neuromodulation, which have a metamemory function. Our constructive approach is expected to contribute, by introducing a novel dimension of evolutionary plausibility, to the discussion of animal experiments to detect metamemory. In this study, we demonstrate the evolution of neural networks that have a metamemory function based on the self-reference of memory, including the analysis of the evolved mechanism of metamemory. In addition, we discuss the similarity between the structure of the evolved neural network and the metamemory model defined by Nelson and Narens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is correlated with clinic pathological characteristics of NSCLC. Moreover, SHANK1 overexpression enhances the proliferation, migration and invasion of NSCLC cells. Mouse cell-derived xenograft model also confirmed the effects of SHANK1 on tumor growth in vivo. Furthermore, we found that SHANK1 increases the protein degradation of Klotho (KL), an important tumor suppressor, through ubiquitination-dependent pathway. In particular, we report discovery of KL as a SHANK1-interacting protein that acts as a new substate of the E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2. SHANK1 can form a complex with KL and MDM2 and enhance the interaction between KL and MDM2. Our findings reveal an important oncogenic role and mechanism of SHANK1, suggesting SHANK1 can be a potential therapeutic target in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Network- and enrichment-based inference of phenotypes and targets from large-scale disease maps

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 13 (2022) Cite this article. Complex diseases are inherently multifaceted, and the associated data are often heterogeneous, making linking interactions across genes, metabolites, RNA, proteins, cellular functions, and clinically relevant phenotypes a high-priority challenge. Disease maps have emerged as knowledge bases that capture molecular interactions, disease-related processes, and disease phenotypes with standardized representations in large-scale molecular interaction maps. Various tools are available for disease map analysis, but an intuitive solution to perform in silico experiments on the maps in a wide range of contexts and analyze high-dimensional data is currently missing. To this end, we introduce a two-dimensional enrichment analysis (2DEA) approach to infer downstream and upstream elements through the statistical association of network topology parameters and fold changes from molecular perturbations. We implemented our approach in a plugin suite for the MINERVA platform, providing an environment where experimental data can be mapped onto a disease map and predict potential regulatory interactions through an intuitive graphical user interface. We show several workflows using this approach and analyze two RNA-seq datasets in the Atlas of Inflammation Resolution (AIR) to identify enriched downstream processes and upstream transcription factors. Our work improves the usability of disease maps and increases their functionality by facilitating multi-omics data integration and exploration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antiapoptotic Protein FAIM2 is targeted by miR-3202, and DUX4 via TRIM21, leading to cell death and defective myogenesis

Inappropriate expression of DUX4, a transcription factor that induces cell death at high levels of expression and impairs myoblast differentiation at low levels of expression, leads to the development of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), however, the pathological mechanisms downstream of DUX4 responsible for muscle loss are poorly defined. We performed a screen of 1972 miR inhibitors for their ability to interfere with DUX4-induced cell death of human immortalized myoblasts. The most potent hit identified by the screen, miR-3202, is known to target the antiapoptotic protein FAIM2. Inhibition of miR-3202 led to the upregulation of FAIM2, and remarkably, expression of DUX4 led to reduced cellular levels of FAIM2. We show that the E3 ubiquitin ligase and DUX4 target gene, TRIM21, is responsible for FAIM2 degradation downstream of DUX4. Human myoblasts overexpressing FAIM2 showed increased resistance to DUX4-induced cell death, whereas in wild-type cells FAIM2 knockdown resulted in increased apoptosis and failure to differentiate into myotubes. The necessity of FAIM2 for myogenic differentiation of WT cells led us to test the effect of FAIM2 overexpression on the impairment of myogenesis by DUX4. Strikingly, FAIM2 overexpression rescued the myogenic differentiation defect caused by low-level expression of DUX4. These data implicate FAIM2 levels, modulated by DUX4 through TRIM21, as an important factor mediating the pathogenicity of DUX4, both in terms of cell viability and myogenic differentiation, and thereby open a new avenue of investigation towards drug targets in FSHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-adjuvanting nanovaccines boost lung-resident CD4 T cell immune responses in BCG-primed mice

Heterologous vaccine regimens could extend waning protection in the global population immunized with Mycobacterium bovis Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG). We demonstrate that pulmonary delivery of peptide nanofibers (PNFs) bearing an Ag85B CD4+ T cell epitope increased the frequency of antigen-specific T cells in BCG-primed mice, including heterogenous populations with tissue resident memory (Trm) and effector memory (Tem) phenotype, and functional cytokine recall. Adoptive transfer of dendritic cells pulsed with Ag85B-bearing PNFs further expanded the frequency and functional repertoire of memory CD4+ T cells. Transcriptomic analysis suggested that the adjuvanticity of peptide nanofibers is, in part, due to the release of damage-associated molecular patterns. A single boost with monovalent Ag85B PNF in BCG-primed mice did not reduce lung bacterial burden compared to BCG alone following aerosol Mtb challenge. These findings support the need for novel BCG booster strategies that activate pools of Trm cells with potentially diverse localization, trafficking, and immune function.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy