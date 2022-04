As a rancher I know how much hard work, time, and dedication goes into raising livestock. I know that these challenges only continue when you try to process your beef, poultry, or hogs for meat. From calling meat processors months in advance, to transporting cattle many hours away, it is no easy task. I have also seen what it has been like for consumers over the past couple of months as inflation causes meat prices to rise, shelves to be emptied, and restocking to take weeks.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO