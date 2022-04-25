Democrat breakfast bolsters primary enthusiasm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first live-televised prime-time debate between leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat exposed differences between the rivals Thursday, as they seized opportunities to attack each other.John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor who has led polls and fundraising, took the brunt of the attacks from state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of suburban Pittsburgh.Fetterman in turn attacked Lamb, while Kenyatta was free to attack both without reprisal.The race in the premier presidential battleground state is perhaps the Democratic Party's best opportunity to pick up a seat...

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO