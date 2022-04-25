ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A Purr-fect Match: Mom Marries Cat to Avoid Landlord Separation

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to avoid a cat-tastrophe...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Landlord#Purr#Buzz60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Newsweek

Can You Train a Cat?

Cat owners might wonder whether their pets can ever be trained—let alone taught to perform tricks. Here, animal behaviorists explain how to coach a kitty.
PETS
The Stockton Record

Jack Russell terrier mix Lulu is an expert cuddle bug looking for someone to snuggling with

About Lulu: Sweet little Lulu is a darling pup! Her new home must include a doggie companion, as she loves spending her days playing with the other sanctuary dogs. Lulu is used to having someone at home so she loves her human time, too. She’s an expert cuddle bug who enjoys sitting with you on the couch or snuggling up in your bed. She is a wonderful, loving companion for a family that will include her in all life's adventures.
LODI, CA
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HOLAUSA

Cat behavior: Reasons why your cat rubs against you

Cats are fascinating creatures, they are known for their mysterious behavior and independence, however if you are a cat owner, you have certainly noticed how your pet expresses certain emotions, from demanding attention to feeling excited, and even sharing their love with specific gestures. According to the International Cat...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy