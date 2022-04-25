ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Cailtlin Demuth

marshallradio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCailtlin Demuth, age 9, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Sanford...

marshallradio.net

The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls High School Track Team Share Special Moment

It's always heart-warming to see students encourage their fellow classmates especially when they are competing in sporting events. Sports in general just bring a community together. One Sioux Falls high school track team shared a sweet moment with members of the unified team. This act of kindness is being called...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

MSU Mankato hosts “Spring Smash Bash”

QOTD (Results) Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday morning with the potential for more Friday afternoon and Saturday. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 4-25-22 Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Gopher Coaches Caravan Returns to Southern Minnesota

Heads will spin. At least one head. Goldy Gopher's head. The University of Minnesota announces the return of the Coaches Caravan after a two-year hiatus. The road trip takes Golden Gopher coaches to spots around Minnesota to thank fans for their support. Fans get to mingle with coaches, take pictures of Paul Bunyan's Axe, and watch Goldy spin his head.
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Faribault Spoils Mankato West Perfect Game

Mankato West senior pitcher Tanner Shumski nearly threw a perfect game today in a 10-0 win over Faribault at Bell Field. Falcons senior Hunter Nelson hustled out an infield single in the bottom of the 7th inning to break up the dream accomplishment. Shumski was very efficient throwing 74 pitches,...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Joe Mauer, Larry McKenzie Among 2022 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Inductees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCAU 9 News

Dakota Valley invite track and field highlights and results

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Women – Team Rankings – 20 Events Scored1. Dakota Valley (159)2. Canton (110)3. Vermillion (109)4. Elk Point-Jefferson (104)5. Brandon Valley (62)6. Lennox (48)7. South Sioux City (23) Men – Team Rankings – 20 Events Scored1. Lennox (147)2. Brandon Valley (114)3. Elk Point-Jefferson (106)4. Dakota Valley (99)5. Vermillion (76)6. Canton […]
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD

