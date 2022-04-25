ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MN

Fishing Opener Countdown is on, Ice Still Not Out

marshallradio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall (Learfield)- The countdown to this year’s fishing opener is on. The DNR’s Brad...

marshallradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Meteorologist Explains Why This Spring Weather Has Been So Cold

We tend to get a little stir crazy this time of year in The Northland. The dark winter is over, the snow is mostly melted away, there are more daylight hours, and we are just itching to get out of the house. This April, however, has been pretty cold. Sure, there have been a couple of nice days (I think), but a lot of people have been griping about the weather.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato hosts “Spring Smash Bash”

QOTD (Results) Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday morning with the potential for more Friday afternoon and Saturday. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 4-25-22 Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday...
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Walleye Fishing#Dnr
Mix 97-3

How Many Lakes Are Actually in Minnesota?

If there's one thing Minnesota is known for, it's the staggering number of lakes found within its borders. It's known as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes" but that's not entirely accurate. In fact, there are more lakes than that in Minnesota. How Many Lakes Are There In Minnesota?. According...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
B105

Southgate Family Pizzeria In Cloquet, Minnesota is Permanently Closing

Sad news for Northland pizza lovers arrived Tuesday when Southgate Family Pizzeria, aka Southgate Family "Pete-zeria" in honor of owner Pete Olson, announced they have made the difficult decision to permanently close their doors. Southgate Family Pizzeria, located at 918 HWY 33 in Cloquet, Minnesota had posted several notices over...
CLOQUET, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy