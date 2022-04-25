Photographing Dark Skies

There is no better time to consider the quality of the night sky and the celestial magic it embodies than during International Dark Sky Week, taking place April 22-30! As a nature photographer, it's easy to think about the glow of spring sunrise, or the magic hour before a fiery sunset, however, it is easy to overlook the quality of the night sky in my images and how much my composition changes with the addition of a rich and colorful Milky Way swirling above, or a clear-view of a visitor such as Comet Neowise.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO