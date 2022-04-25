Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.5 Wed 9 pm 25.7 25.7 25.3 24.6 23.9

CALHOUN COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO