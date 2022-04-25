Top 6 Jobs in the Metaverse

Web3 is the next step in the evolution of the internet as we know it, and it all starts with some of the protocols we can already see. The most prominent thing that Web3 promises is improved access and control of your data. Creators will be able to earn good money from their content, and people will have better freedom of choice when it comes to selecting what platforms they want to work with. Web3 hopes to build on the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning - the concept of computers becoming smarter and optimizing themselves. Decentralization is a significant proposition for the future of cryptocurrencies.

