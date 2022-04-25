ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 6 Jobs in the Metaverse

HackerNoon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metaverse is considered the next big evolution that the internet will go through. According to the Coin Market Cap, Metaverse will be a $13 Trillion market by 2030 with over 5 billion users. There are a whole bunch of potential job opportunities that are gonna pop up in the Metaverse,...

hackernoon.com

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Apps are turning people into snitches, experts say

It’s easier than ever to use your phone to report other people’s lawbreaking and, in some cases, even make money from the process. A new smartphone app will allow members of the public to submit evidence of speeding drivers to police forces. New York City also lets you upload videos of idling trucks. But experts say that the growing number of such apps raises many ethical questions.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Impress Your Audience by Speaking Their Company's Language

Part of my preparation for delivering keynote speeches to international audiences is to learn a few words in their language. But even more important than knowing some phrases in the predominant language of a country is knowing the words people use to communicate within their organizations. For example, when I...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Take a Photo in Your Browser with JavaScript

Modern browsers nowadays are more powerful than ever before. We’ll look into how to take pictures in a browser with JavaScript. The Navigator interface represents the state and the identity of the user agent. It allows scripts to query it and to register themselves to carry on some activities. The mediaDevices property is a **read-only** property that provides access to media input devices like webcams, microphones, etc. It provides information like geolocation of the browser, media devices available to the browser.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

What Will Happen to the Internet as We Enter Web3?

Web3 is the next step in the evolution of the internet as we know it, and it all starts with some of the protocols we can already see. The most prominent thing that Web3 promises is improved access and control of your data. Creators will be able to earn good money from their content, and people will have better freedom of choice when it comes to selecting what platforms they want to work with. Web3 hopes to build on the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning - the concept of computers becoming smarter and optimizing themselves. Decentralization is a significant proposition for the future of cryptocurrencies.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Women in Tech: A Woman of Web3

Regina Sadykova, a serial entrepreneur, is a PR and marketing expert. She started as a journalist covering tech and Venture Capital back in 2010. Her career path led her to a PR role as companies kept requesting her to ‘write another article’ and provide focused coverage. She has been referred to as a ‘Crypto PR Og’, a badge I wear with pride.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Sandbox Announces New Snoop Dog Video Clip at the Non-Fungible Conference

The Sandbox COO, Sebastien Borget, held a press conference at the Non-Fungible Conference in Lisbon, where he introduced the latest Sandbox releases and some exciting news. Last Tuesday, April 5th, The Sandbox Co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget held a press conference at the Non-Fungible Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Borget introduced the latest Sandbox releases and some exciting news that promises to shake the gaming platform and the Web3 ecosystem. The HackerNoon team got the scoop and rushed to tell you, our most curious readers, all about it.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fast Company

How a Netflix software engineer turned creator is pushing back against hustle culture

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s Creative Control podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. Like anyone, Mayuko Inoue craved a stable career, which she found working as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. She also found burnout. So, after nearly six years working for Intuit, Patreon, and Netflix, Inoue decided to become a full-time YouTuber in 2020.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

