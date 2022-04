At the end of “Yellowstone” season 4, Kayce Dutton underwent the Hanbleceya, or “crying for a vision.” The ceremony is part of Lakota culture, and is undertaken by anyone seeking answers. Thomas Rainwater and Mo taught Kayce how to perform the ritual. They prepared him for the grueling task, and took him up the mountain to a secluded place. Kayce stayed there for four days and four nights, and had four different visions. Each one more cryptic than the last, but ripe with symbolism.

