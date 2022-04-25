ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Popular restaurant 5Church Atlanta opens second location in Buckhead

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - It’s already one of Midtown’s most popular restaurants, boasting a menu of upscale, modern American fare and a very cool rooftop patio. Now, fans of 5Church Atlanta will have a second option for enjoying their favorite restaurant — and it’s as easy as taking a drive up to...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A bringing back breakfast favorite after 6 years

GEORGIA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is putting the spicy chicken biscuit back on the menu, according to their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The item was removed from many locations in 2016 as the company says it made room for new offerings. Chick-fil-A says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckhead Atlanta#Cream Cheese#Hamburger Bun#Food Drink#Midtown#American
WSAV-TV

A local championship BBQ restaurant that is taking the world by storm!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In September of 2008, Wiley McCrary fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a BBQ restaurant and ever since that day Wiley’s Championship BBQ has taken the world by storm! With McCrary’s passing in 2018, Nate Shaffer took over the business and has kept McCrary’s dream and reputation alive.
SAVANNAH, GA
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Cracker Barrel, 3620 Mayland Court – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cut up sliced tomatoes with bare hands; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over hash browns in lowboy unit on the cook line; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and both vegetable slicers on and under prep table and on scoops and strains stored clean; pink and black mold found on plastic panel of ice machine in service station; final rinse for the high temp dish machine is not at the correct temperature; internal sanitizing temperature for high temp dish machine is not at the correct level; temperature of country ham stored on side of hot holding unit is too low; temperature of raw turkey in thawing box is elevated; temperature of milk at service station is elevated; temperature of pancake mix prepped this morning is elevated because it was not cooled properly; scoop is stored in water but the water is not hot enough; metal pans are wet nesting on clean rack next to hand sink; refrigerator drawers at breading station in prep area are not in proper working condition and one is missing; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; observed debris/dust on shelves and racks throughout, on hood filters, under grill and fryers, in between equipment, inside of microwaves on the cook line, on fan guards in walk-in cooler, in utensil containers and on plates at service station, and outside of plastic lexan pans; faucet at prep sink is leaking; observed buildup inside of toilet bowl in employee restroom; observed debris/grease/stains on floors and walls throughout, especially on cook line and service station under equipment; ceiling tiles and vents on cook line and in dish area and service station are dusty and stained; there are holes in the wall next to hand sink in dish area; ceiling tiles are chipping in the dish area; observed low grouting on floors throughout; floor tiles in front of walk-in cooler are cracked.
RESTAURANTS
UPI News

Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks

April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak. Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road in Columbus for more than two decades, was surprised at work by executives from the nationwide chain after grilling 1 million steaks during her tenure there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tim Hortons coming to Georgia with 15 planned locations

GEORGIA — Canadian institution Tim Hortons is coming to Georgia. The coffee and bakery franchise is planning to open 15 stores over the next five years in the Atlanta and Columbus areas. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta resident and restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala...

Comments / 0

Community Policy