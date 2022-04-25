University Club Of Pasadena Celebrates Hitting the Century Mark

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is on the road, making its way through Southern California so fans can see it up close and personal.The 11-stop tour follows the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium in February. The tour kicked off over the weekend with stops in Thousand Oaks and Inglewood. Over the next eight weeks, it will make its way to East LA, the Inland Empire, Orange County, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Santa Monica. The trophy will also make its way to Mexico, one of the team's International Home Marketing areas.Team officials say they are excited to share the trophy with fans who supported them throughout their Super Bowl run."This was a historic year for our franchise in so many ways and it was made possible through the commitment of supporters who cheered us on at SoFi Stadium, from their own homes, and in their communities," Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kailing Fredrick said in a statement.The trophy's next stop is this Saturday at the Santa Monica Pier. For the full trophy tour schedule, visit therams.com.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO