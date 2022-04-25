ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

University Club Of Pasadena Celebrates Hitting the Century Mark

By EDDIE RIVERA
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

In 1922, Pasadenan Howard Carter and a group of friends first established the University Club of Pasadena in a “clubhouse” tucked away on Ford Place, a tiny cul-de-sac in Old Pasadena around the corner from City Hall. It was a place to hold meetings and social events in a quiet spot...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Four-women rowing team planning to row from San Francisco to Hawaii trains in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Four women will take to the Pacific Ocean this summer to row 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii as they try to break the current world record set in 2021 of 35 days set. The team, a part of Latitude 35, has been training out of the Santa Barbara The post Four-women rowing team planning to row from San Francisco to Hawaii trains in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sports enthusiasts, homeless advocates at odds over future of Santa Clara fairgrounds

SANTA CLARA COUNTY has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then — no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced last week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
CBS LA

Lombardi trophy's 8-week tour kicks off in Thousand Oaks, Inglewood

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is on the road, making its way through Southern California so fans can see it up close and personal.The 11-stop tour follows the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win at SoFi Stadium in February. The tour kicked off over the weekend with stops in Thousand Oaks and Inglewood. Over the next eight weeks, it will make its way to East LA, the Inland Empire, Orange County, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Santa Monica. The trophy will also make its way to Mexico, one of the team's International Home Marketing areas.Team officials say they are excited to share the trophy with fans who supported them throughout their Super Bowl run."This was a historic year for our franchise in so many ways and it was made possible through the commitment of supporters who cheered us on at SoFi Stadium, from their own homes, and in their communities," Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kailing Fredrick said in a statement.The trophy's next stop is this Saturday at the Santa Monica Pier. For the full trophy tour schedule, visit therams.com.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
mansionglobal.com

Solar-Equipped Mountaintop Estate in El Cajon, California Lists for $10 Million

A mountaintop estate in El Cajon, California came on the market Wednesday asking $9.995 million. A mountaintop estate in El Cajon, California, a wealthy city within San Diego County, came on the market Wednesday asking $9.995 million. Located near the peak of Shadow Mountain, the 4.3-acre property centers around a...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy