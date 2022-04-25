ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fury men have a VERY similar type with Molly-Mae clones – from Tyson’s wife Paris to Hughie’s partner Tiffany

By Rebecca Pocklington, Josh Saunders
 2 days ago
BLONDE, beautiful and lovers of luxury – the wives and girlfriends of the Fury clan have more than a few things in common.

Tyson Fury's wife Paris, who is reportedly pregnant with her seventh child, suggested she could be handing over to "next leading lady" Molly-Mae Hague after the Gyspy King announced his retirement from boxing.

The Fury men certainly have a type. From left: Tiffany Fury, Paris Fury, Shirelle Fury, Molly-Mae Hague and Helen Fury
Tyson and Paris Fury with his brother Hughie Fury and wife Tiffany celebrating after the boxer's knockout victory Credit: Instagram

Their departure for a quiet life could leave a void for the next generation of the Fury clan to vie for the spotlight – with Tommy Fury and Molly, who met on Love Isand in 2019, at the top of the list.

Yesterday, the Tyson clan were seen celebrating his impressive victory over Dillian Whyte at Sheesh Restaurant, in Chigwell, Essex, and many noticed how near-identical they all seem.

Here's a look at each of the beauties who prove the Furys are punching above their weight.

Paris has grown close to Molly-Mae since she began dating Tommy. Pictured with producer Demi Doyle, who is behind Tyson Fury's documentary in 2020 Credit: Instagram
Many have noted the wives and girlfriends of the Fury family all share similar styles and appearances Credit: Instagram

The Love Island bombshell

While Molly-Mae Hague was a keen Instagram user before meeting Tyson's brother Tommy in Love Island, she's taken her love of designer goods, glamorous outfits and Instagram poses to new levels since they left the villa.

Glamorous Molly-Mae Hague and her partner Tommy Fury, who she met on Love Island in 2019 Credit: Instagram
Power couple Tommy and Molly-Mae supporting Tyson Fury at his big fight Credit: Instagram

And she shares a lot of interests with his wife Paris - with the pair often posting very similar photos.

While both beauties love a designer outfit, they're also both huge fans of big blonde curls and dramatic make-up.

They've also given a glimpse inside their homes - and appear to both love a minimalist look, with light sofas, minimal clutter and stylish decor.

Paris has a very minimalist interior style - just like Molly-Mae Credit: Instagram

Meanwhile, clearly both Tommy and his boxer brother Tyson are romantics at heart, as each of their partners are regularly treated to huge bouquets of red roses on Valentine's Day.

Molly ensured she made the most of her time in Vegas while supporting Tyson in 2020 too, sharing photos in front of swanky hotels, supercars and dining in stunning restaurants - a hobby she also shares with Paris.

Tyson treated Paris to a massive bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day Credit: Instagram

The ringside rock

While her husband may often be the star of the show, Tyson's wife Paris always makes quite the impression by his side.

Tyson kissing his wife Paris after winning his fight against Dillian Whyte on Saturday Credit: Reuters
Tyson Fury with his wife are reportedly expecting a seventh Credit: Parisfury1/Instagram

Tyson met Paris more than 15 years ago at a wedding of mutual friends when she was just 15.

The heavyweight superstar has previously likened boxing to marriage.

He said: "Boxing is like a marriage - you have to work at it. You do fall in and out of love.

"But I have spiced it back up again, bought her some sexy lingerie and we are back at it, better than ever."

Paris has opened up about her husband's battle with drink, drugs and depression - admitting she managed to help him back from the brink of suicide.

Paris Fury looks sensational in her Instagram snaps Credit: Instagram @parisfury1
Paris often shows off her incredible figure

The Gypsy King previously opened up about his demons, claiming he drove his Ferrari towards a bridge at 190mph in a desperate bid to end his life - despite being at the pinnacle of the fight game.

And speaking of the heartbreaking time, Paris told the Mirror shortly after: "I thought, ‘do you bail on someone you love? Do you let them deal with it themselves and let them crash and burn?’

“Tyson never quit on me and the children, and we didn’t quit on him. We’re together and we’re going through it together as a team.”

The pair are parents to Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Athena - and are reportedly expecting their seventh child together.

The high flyer

While she may not be as well known as Paris and Molly-Mae, Tiffany Fury has built up quite the Instagram following all the same.

She is the wife of Hughie Fury - another of Tyson's brothers.

Hughie Fury and his wife Tiffany Credit: Instagram
Tiffany Fury is a big fan of dramatic blonde curls too Credit: Instagram

Tiffany shares Paris and Molly-Mae's love of a big blonde blow-dry and regularly shares photos of herself in skimpy dresses, posing for mirror selfies or on luxury holidays with her husband.

Joining Paris and Molly-Mae in Vegas in 2020, all three of the Fury women travelled in luxury, with both Tiffany and Paris sharing snaps from the plane.

Tiffany loves to fly in style like her family Credit: Instagram
Paris likes to fly in style too - just like Tiffany. And Molly-Mae is following tradition too (see below) Credit: Instagram

Molly-Mae may not have posted her own, but she's previously made no secret of her love for a First Class seat.

And it seems Tiffany's grown close to Molly-Mae, as she shared a photo of the Love Island star and Tommy on her own Instagram page during their time in Vegas together.

Touched by the gesture, Molly-Mae commented: "Aww tiff," with a series of love hearts.

Tiffany previously honoured her husband on Instagram Credit: Instagram

Meanwhile, proving she's just as romantic as Paris and Molly-Mae, Tiffany also shared a loving tribute to her husband on Valentine's Day alongside a series of photos, writing: "Happy Valentine's to my Husband Hughie I Love You always and forever."

Hughie replied to his wife: "Love me my tiffany wish i was there tidat (sic)."

The Insta shunner

While Tyson's sister-in-law Shirelle - thought to be the wife of his brother John Fury Jr - shares a similar look and glam style to her female family members, she's not as attached to her Instagram account, only posting very rarely with most of her photos of her six adorable children.

However, she did ensure she shared a snap in the white and black dress she wore for the Vegas celebrations in 2020 with her fellow Fury beauties.

While Shirelle doesn't use Instagram as much, she loves a glam look too Credit: Instagram
Shirelle previously paid tribute to her husband with a topless snap Credit: Instagram

This time, she posed on her own in front of a stunning fountain on the strip, simply captioning the snap: "#vegas."

Meanwhile, she revealed in 2019 that she'd been married to her Fury hubby for 18 years and celebrated their anniversary with a topless snap of him posing in the mirror.

The brunette!

While she may be the only one of the group who's a natural brunette, Tyson's brother Shane's wife Helen loves a makeover and glam look as much as her family members.

Although she's not on Instagram herself, she regularly appears alongside her sister-in-law Paris in her selfies - often sharing a lunch out or drinks together.

Shane's wife (far right) isn't on Instagram but looks just as glam as her family Credit: Instagram
Shane's wife (second from right) often appears on Paris' profile Credit: Instagram

While her husband Shane - a retired super heavyweight amateur boxer - often shares YouTube videos about his famous family, the pair keep their relationship very private and are only really seen together in Instagram photos shared by Paris.

All the same, she has been pictured ringside while supporting Tyson with the rest of the Fury family and often looks a million dollars – there's nothing like keeping it in the family!

