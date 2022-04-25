ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

#UMMCGrad2022: Double-doctor has heart for science, medicine, service

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a chess player, Jamarius Waller knows the importance of managing multiple pieces at once and planning the next move. He has deployed these strategies well during his time as a University of Mississippi Medical Center student. So well, in fact, he will receive two degrees at next month’s commencement...

JACKSON, MS
