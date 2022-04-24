ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

Rollover crash near Valley Center leaves 3 injured

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been injured in a rollover car crash that happened near Valley Center Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of 109th Street North and 119th Street West around 2:30 p.m.

According to Sergeant Reinhard Hay, of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show that both cars were westbound on 109th Street.

“One vehicle was, appears to have been passing another approaching an intersection,” Hay said.

According to Hay, three people were injured and taken to a local hospital. Two were taken in serious condition and one was taken with minor injuries.

Hay believes everyone involved is from the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
