Delphos Jefferson to perform ‘Wizard of Oz’

VAN WERT — Michael Bolton delighted concert attendees during a performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert Sunday evening. Fans traveled to the concert from as far away as Nashville, Tennessee, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to hear this music icon who rocketed to the top of the charts in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his biggest hits with interrogative titles like “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?” and “How Can We Be Lovers?”

VAN WERT, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO