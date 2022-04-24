Delphos Jefferson to perform ‘Wizard of Oz’

WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.
ADA — Ohio Northern University Spring Band Festival 2022 will feature “Miles of Blue” starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. “Miles of Blue” was written as a tribute to fallen NYPD Sgt. Paul...
VAN WERT — Michael Bolton delighted concert attendees during a performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert Sunday evening. Fans traveled to the concert from as far away as Nashville, Tennessee, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to hear this music icon who rocketed to the top of the charts in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his biggest hits with interrogative titles like “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?” and “How Can We Be Lovers?”
April 16 — Jadyn Adkins and Dakota Davis, Wapakoneta, boy. April 19 — Marya and Sean Danaher, Wapakoneta, girl; Erin Fleming and Maxwell Collins, Belle Center, girl; Daesha Gott and George Pritchett, Lima, girl; Alicia Prielipp and Mason Brammer, Kenton, girl; Ericka Truesdale, Lima, girl. April 20 —...
FINDLAY — Their music was described as “classical music meets cattle ranchers” when they appeared out of nowhere on the nationally televised talent show “America’s Got Talent.”. This trio of singers calling themselves The Texas Tenors came from very different musical traditions: classical/opera (John Hagen),...
