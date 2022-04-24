Van Wert Chamber hosting social media boot camp

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will honor local residents who fought in the Civil War during a program scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The special presentation, entitled “Cridersville’s Boys in Blue: The Stories of the Local Men Who Fought in the Civil War,” will be held in the Community Room at Otterbein-Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive. The program will include several Civil War artifacts.
BLUFFTON — The LaFayette-Jackson Alumni Association will be holding a banquet at noon Saturday, April 30. The banquet will be held at The Centre, 601 N. Main St., Bluffton. Please contact Judi Badartscher for more information at 419-643-4664.
ADA — Ohio Northern University will present its spring concert, featuring the commissioned sesquicentennial choral piece, “Of Hope and Remembrance,” starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 in Presser Hall, Ohio Northern University, Ada. For details, see: onu.edu/news/well-attuned-music-instructor-composing-onu-sesquicentennial-choral-piece.
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.
LIMA — Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center will participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 30 at St. Rita’s emergency department waiting room, 730 W. Market St., Lima. Experts caution many medications should never be flushed into the environment. The event offers...
To Lima’s city fathers, I’m not from Lima or Allen County, but I’m conflicted concerning the efforts to spend the windfall of pandemic monies on a wish list of improvements that do not appear to be related to its intended purpose. Clearly there are not many strings...
BATH TOWNSHIP — An “eyesore” along state Route 81 east of Lima could become a much-needed market-rate housing project, thanks to a state grant announced Tuesday. The former Allen County Home, 3125 Ada Road, received a $710,000 grant from Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. That will remove asbestos, demolish the structure and prepare the property for redevelopment, possibly for apartments and single-family homes in Bath Township.
WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
LIMA — Lima Council motioned on Monday to allow the city to purchase a N. Elizabeth Street lot that was once home to Roxy Food & Spirits, which was demolished in 2020 after a fire destroyed the 100-year-old property. The city is expected to bid on the property at...
ADA — Ohio Northern University Spring Band Festival 2022 will feature “Miles of Blue” starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. “Miles of Blue” was written as a tribute to fallen NYPD Sgt. Paul...
In one of Senate candidate Mike Gibbons’ pervasive TV ads, an announcer proudly boasts that, “Mike Gibbons never voted for a single tax increase and never will.” Gibbons then comes on screen to approve the message. So, Mr. Gibbons, does that mean you personally voted “No” on levies supporting the Cleveland Metroparks, Cuyahoga Community College, public libraries, and local Health and Human Services levies, to name just a few issues of concern to the citizens of Northeast Ohio?
Northwest Ohio’s largest motorcycle blessing continues at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Registration for the 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes begins at 9 a.m., with free coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m., a Sunday service at 11 a.m. and then the blessing of the bikes at 12:15 p.m. The event is free. The first 1,000 bikers receive a Biker Blessing Patch. All bikers are welcome to receive a blessing for their rides.
It had been a long time, The Lima News wrote in the long-ago summer of 1898, since the Fourth of July was celebrated as “elaborately” as it was that year, when news of the defeat of the Spanish fleet in Cuba arrived with the holiday. To the sound...
April 16 — Jadyn Adkins and Dakota Davis, Wapakoneta, boy. April 19 — Marya and Sean Danaher, Wapakoneta, girl; Erin Fleming and Maxwell Collins, Belle Center, girl; Daesha Gott and George Pritchett, Lima, girl; Alicia Prielipp and Mason Brammer, Kenton, girl; Ericka Truesdale, Lima, girl. April 20 —...
LIMA - The Lima AAUW group announced their scholarship winners.Funded through their annual book sale, each winner of the 13 honorees received a $1,000 scholarship. High school winners include : Sierra Baumgartner from Spencerville, Emalea Collins and Elsbeth Nelson from Lima Senior, Mariah Richardson and Brianna Ridenour from Shawnee, Kendal Schrader from Delphos Jefferson and Allison Young from LCC.
NAMI will hold a Zoom presentation titled, “You Are Not Alone; NAMI is Here to Help” at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2. The speakers will be Kathy Martin and Toni Stephenson from the NAMI Oak Ridge affiliate. May is mental health month, so Women’s Interfaith Dialogue of Oak...
