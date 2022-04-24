ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Van Wert Chamber hosting social media boot camp

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will...

www.limaohio.com

Lima News

Program to honor area Civil War participants planned

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will honor local residents who fought in the Civil War during a program scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The special presentation, entitled “Cridersville’s Boys in Blue: The Stories of the Local Men Who Fought in the Civil War,” will be held in the Community Room at Otterbein-Cridersville, 100 Red Oak Drive. The program will include several Civil War artifacts.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
Lima News

LaFayette-Jackson Alumni Association to hold banquet

BLUFFTON — The LaFayette-Jackson Alumni Association will be holding a banquet at noon Saturday, April 30. The banquet will be held at The Centre, 601 N. Main St., Bluffton. Please contact Judi Badartscher for more information at 419-643-4664.
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

ONU hosts spring 2022 concert, “Of Hope and Remembrance”

ADA — Ohio Northern University will present its spring concert, featuring the commissioned sesquicentennial choral piece, “Of Hope and Remembrance,” starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 in Presser Hall, Ohio Northern University, Ada. For details, see: onu.edu/news/well-attuned-music-instructor-composing-onu-sesquicentennial-choral-piece.
ADA, OH
Lima News

Kiwanis Club to award music scholarship, awards

LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

St. Rita’s hosts Drug Take Back Initiative

LIMA — Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center will participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 30 at St. Rita’s emergency department waiting room, 730 W. Market St., Lima. Experts caution many medications should never be flushed into the environment. The event offers...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: COVID-19 money should be spent on public health

To Lima’s city fathers, I’m not from Lima or Allen County, but I’m conflicted concerning the efforts to spend the windfall of pandemic monies on a wish list of improvements that do not appear to be related to its intended purpose. Clearly there are not many strings...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Former Allen County home targeted for demo

BATH TOWNSHIP — An “eyesore” along state Route 81 east of Lima could become a much-needed market-rate housing project, thanks to a state grant announced Tuesday. The former Allen County Home, 3125 Ada Road, received a $710,000 grant from Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. That will remove asbestos, demolish the structure and prepare the property for redevelopment, possibly for apartments and single-family homes in Bath Township.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Riverside offers children’s art program

WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Lima to bid on former Roxy Bar lot

LIMA — Lima Council motioned on Monday to allow the city to purchase a N. Elizabeth Street lot that was once home to Roxy Food & Spirits, which was demolished in 2020 after a fire destroyed the 100-year-old property. The city is expected to bid on the property at...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

ONU spring festival to feature ‘Miles of Blue’

ADA — Ohio Northern University Spring Band Festival 2022 will feature “Miles of Blue” starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. “Miles of Blue” was written as a tribute to fallen NYPD Sgt. Paul...
ADA, OH
Cleveland.com

If Gibbons ‘never voted’ for a tax increase, he must be against library levies, community services

In one of Senate candidate Mike Gibbons’ pervasive TV ads, an announcer proudly boasts that, “Mike Gibbons never voted for a single tax increase and never will.” Gibbons then comes on screen to approve the message. So, Mr. Gibbons, does that mean you personally voted “No” on levies supporting the Cleveland Metroparks, Cuyahoga Community College, public libraries, and local Health and Human Services levies, to name just a few issues of concern to the citizens of Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Northwest Ohio’s largest motorcycle blessing continues at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Registration for the 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes begins at 9 a.m., with free coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m., a Sunday service at 11 a.m. and then the blessing of the bikes at 12:15 p.m. The event is free. The first 1,000 bikers receive a Biker Blessing Patch. All bikers are welcome to receive a blessing for their rides.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: Lima’s amusement parks

It had been a long time, The Lima News wrote in the long-ago summer of 1898, since the Fourth of July was celebrated as “elaborately” as it was that year, when news of the defeat of the Spanish fleet in Cuba arrived with the holiday. To the sound...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Births

April 16 — Jadyn Adkins and Dakota Davis, Wapakoneta, boy. April 19 — Marya and Sean Danaher, Wapakoneta, girl; Erin Fleming and Maxwell Collins, Belle Center, girl; Daesha Gott and George Pritchett, Lima, girl; Alicia Prielipp and Mason Brammer, Kenton, girl; Ericka Truesdale, Lima, girl. April 20 —...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima AAUW grants scholarships to area students

LIMA - The Lima AAUW group announced their scholarship winners.Funded through their annual book sale, each winner of the 13 honorees received a $1,000 scholarship. High school winners include : Sierra Baumgartner from Spencerville, Emalea Collins and Elsbeth Nelson from Lima Senior, Mariah Richardson and Brianna Ridenour from Shawnee, Kendal Schrader from Delphos Jefferson and Allison Young from LCC.
LIMA, OH

