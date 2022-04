LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO