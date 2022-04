MADRID -- Serbia and Spain will square off in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals, organizers said after holding a draw on Tuesday. That could mean a matchup of Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal when their nations play as part of Group B along with Canada and South Korea in Valencia from Sept. 14-18. Nadal did not play for Spain last year; Djokovic helped Serbia reach the semifinals.

