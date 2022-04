Peter Furci has been named Debevoise & Plimpton LLP’s next presiding partner, the law firm announced Monday. Furci, based in New York, is co-chair of the tax department and an adviser to private equity and corporate clients on M&A transactions and investment fund formation, according to the law firm. He will succeed Michael Blair, who has held the position since 2011 and will retire at the end of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO