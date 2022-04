MACON, Ga. — The No. 24 Wofford baseball team fought hard against Mercer at OrthoGeorgia Park Sunday afternoon, but the Terriers dropped the series finale 12-10 to the Bears. After a two-run homer by Brennen Dorighi knotted the game in the top of the ninth, Mercer lifted its own two-run home run in the bottom of the frame to claim the win. Wofford slips to 30-10 overall and 8-1 in SoCon play. Mercer improves to 32-8 and 7-2 in the conference.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO