Britain could send tanks to Poland so that Warsaw can supply Ukraine with its own Soviet-era armoured vehicles, Boris Johnson said on Friday as a Russian general said Moscow wanted full control of southern Ukraine.The prime minister set out plans for a new long-term “security guarantee” for Ukraine after the end of the war, which would stop short of Nato membership, but be tough enough to deter Moscow from a repeat invasion.The guarantee would “make sure their territory is so fortified as to be impregnable”, said the PM.But it would not replicate Nato’s Article 5 principle, that an attack...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO