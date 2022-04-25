ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NoCo Business Spotlight: Malama Massage & Bodywork Helps Patients Find Healing

By Emily Mashak
 2 days ago
Getting a massage is a great way to relax, but there can be more to it — especially...

MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

How can diabetes cause joint pain?

Diabetes can cause joint pain in various ways, such as damaging the joints or nerves. It also has links with two types of arthritis. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain, nerve damage, and other symptoms. Also, according to the Arthritis Foundation, almost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Fighting Stress, Anxiety, and Depression—Naturally

Some people choose medication for mental health treatment simply because it is easier than sticking to an equally effective behavioral plan. Protecting one's sleep is key to any natural plan to fight stress, anxiety, and depression. A new study shows that “short bouts” of moderate-intensity exercise may be effective in...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS DFW

The differences between stress and anxiety and how to manage them

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The symptoms can be similar, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, digestive troubles, but there are differences when it comes to stress and anxiety."Anxiety is a mental health disorder. Stress is not," said Dr. Daniel Kirsch, the President of the American Institute of Stress."Stress is physiology. It's a normal reaction to any demand placed, and we say that we're stressed when we feel that that that the demands placed on us overwhelms our ability to complete tasks," he said.Dr. Kirsch said controlling what stresses you can go a long way in preventing anxiety."If they learned how to control their stress, the mood disorders, anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleeping problems, all of that can be easily controlled. You can really achieve optimal health."Dr. Kirsch said the best thing you can do to ward off both stress and anxiety is to learn how to relax."I like to say to charge your phone you have to plug it in. To charge your brain you have to unplug it. You need to take some time off." 
TEXAS STATE
Medical News Today

What hip abduction exercises may help strengthen muscles?

The hip abductor muscles refer to an important muscle group that helps stabilize the hips as a person moves. If these muscles weaken, it can put additional pressure on the hips, knees, and back, which can make walking painful and difficult. People can perform a variety of exercises to help strengthen these muscles.
FITNESS
Gillian May

Excessive Drinking is Hard on the Heart

In the past, some research has shown that alcohol may be healthy for the heart. However, current research now says that any amount of alcohol is damaging to the brain, heart, immune system, and other organs. Recent research in 2016 and 2018 shows that low-dose alcohol is still dangerous for heart and brain health and can be deadly when combined with other illnesses.
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Best Morning Stretch To Prevent Aches And Pains Over 40

We’ve all been there—you’ve just finished a killer workout, and you’re motivated to make it a routine thing. Except you wake up the next day to head to the gym, and you’re in such bad pain that you can barely make the walk from your house to your car. Experiences like these can not only make getting physical activity impossible, but it can make everyday activities difficult too.
WORKOUTS
Psych Centra

The Science Behind Anxiety Paralysis (and What to Do)

If you sometimes feel paralyzed by fear, you’re not alone. Paralysis is one of the ways our body responds to stress, and there’s ways to manage it. Living with anxiety engages your autonomic nervous system (ANS), also known as the fight, flight, or freeze response. The “freeze” response...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Intense exercise while dieting may reduce cravings for fatty food

In a study that offers hope for human dieters, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets. The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it. The findings suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Controlling blood sugar may improve response to exercise training, study finds

Exercise carries a long list of benefits for everyone. For people with metabolic diseases like pre-diabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, physical activity can help keep blood sugar levels in check and stave off diabetes-related nerve damage and heart disease. However, people with diabetes have lower aerobic exercise capacity than people without metabolic disease—that is, their bodies don't burn oxygen as efficiently and may also be resistant to improving exercise capacity with training.
FITNESS
CNET

When It Comes to Heart Health, Science Says Your Blood Type Matters

You wouldn't know it by looking on the surface, but coursing through your veins every second of every day are tiny variations that categorize your blood into one of these groups: A+, A-, B+, B-, O-, O+, AB+ and AB-. Unless you've donated blood, were given a transfusion or found out during pregnancy, maybe you've never thought twice about it.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Foot-tickling device inserted into shoes induces ‘uncontrollable laughter’ to help tackle stress

A foot-tickling device that induces “uncontrolled laughter” has been created by scientists with the hope that it can help wearers to relieve stress.The device – named TickleFoot – is inserted as an insole into shoes and is battery-operated, with three active points optimised to stimulate the most tickle-sensitive spots on the sole of the foot, according to the researchers.Scientists, including those from the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said the device creates tickle sensations using magnet-driven brushes and could serve as a stress reliever by inducing “uncontrolled laughter”.In a study recently published in the journal Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction,...
HEALTH
