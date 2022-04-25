ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I gave my £15 Ikea highchairs a stylish makeover on a budget – they look so designer now

By Chloe Morgan
 2 days ago
ANY parent will know that having a child is very expensive - and highchairs alone can cost anything from between £15 to £699.

But one mum, from North East Lincolnshire, has revealed how to turn the most basic Ikea Antilop £15 highchair into a gorgeous designer style chair on a budget.

KIM Pate, 37, who is from the UK, gave her popular £15 highchair a designer makeover on a budget Credit: LatestDeals.co.uk
The creative mum used Frenchic paint and accessories bought from Instagram Credit: LatestDeals.co.uk

Mum-of-seven Kim Pate, 37, who is a secondary school kitchen assistant, bought a set of Ikea Antilop highchairs for her five-month-old twin girls Rhonnie and Coco.

Using Frenchic paint and accessories bought from Instagram, she made the basic chairs look like they cost hundreds of pounds.

Kim told money-saving Facebook group DIY On A Budget UK: "I started following a page on Instagram a few months ago called AZEbabydream and I really liked the idea that you can buy the accessories to transform the IKEA Antilop highchair."

"You can pick all the accessories to mix and match to suit you.

"The highchairs are from IKEA and cost £15 each. The accessories were from AZEbabydream and I went for the dotty insert and cover for £22.50. "

She went on to say how the soft peach silicone placemat cost £22.50 and the oak footrest cost £24.

"I also ordered vinyl names to put on the footrests, which were £2.50 each from Heathershomevinyls on Instagram," she continued.

"I had a tin of Blackjack Frenchic paint left over from another project so I painted the legs with that."

In the past, Kim says she's gone for bigger bulkier highchairs that recline and have height adjustments and so on.

However, this time with two twins, she decided the smaller, more compact highchairs would be a better fit in her home.

"I also like the fact I can change all the accessories when I fancy a change of colour," she noted.

"I’m really happy with how they have turned out and have had lots of comments about them."

Kim has since shared a video on her TikTok page @mummytopatetwins so that other parents can see how to change a plain highchair into something a bit more stylish.

"I personally feel it is a better choice for us cost-wise as I was able to buy the highchairs and accessories separately over time instead of paying out a big amount in one go," she continued.

"We’ve managed to get two for around the same price as other more expensive highchairs which is a bonus with having twins because everything obviously costs double!"

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, commented: “I have recently had a baby myself, and I know how expensive it can be to buy seemingly millions of products that only last a few months.

“Kim has shown you don’t need to compromise on style - she’s bought the cheapest highchair out there, but has made it look even better than some of the most expensive ones on the market, all on a budget!”

Kim (pictured, with her twins) is really happy with how the highchairs have turned out Credit: LatestDeals.co.uk
The mum-of-seven likes the fact she can change all the accessories when she fancies a change of colour Credit: LatestDeals.co.uk

