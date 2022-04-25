ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Lois Smith Marley, native Washingtonian

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Smith Marley, 93, formerly of Olney, Md., and a 32-year resident of Shipcarpenter Square in Lewes passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Lois was born July 14, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the...

www.capegazette.com

tvinsider.com

‘Today’ Show Former Host Jim Hartz Dies at 82

Jim Hartz, the veteran TV personality and reporter who co-hosted the Today show with Barbara Walters in the mid-1970s, has died. He was 82. According to Deadline, Hartz passed away on April 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia. His wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz, confirmed the news, revealing that her husband had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Cape Gazette

Michael S. Sommer, retired Beebe physician

Dr. Michael S. Sommer, 87, former NFL player, physician, Ironman, husband, and father passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. He is the son of Lazlo and Monta Sommer (both deceased) and brother of the Hon. Peter Sommer, former Ambassador to Malta (deceased). Mike Sommer was a devoted...
DUNEDIN, FL
Cape Gazette

Patrick Lee Street, loved the outdoors

Patrick Lee Street, 51, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 21, 2022. Patrick was born April 21, 1971, the son of Roy C. Street and Shirley B. Johnson Street, who survives him. He was preceded in death Aug. 30, 2011, by his wife Victoria Ann Byrd-Street. Patrick, in his...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter Lee Warrington, Korean War veteran

Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born July 2, 1936, to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray). “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954–58. On Oct. 5, 1956, Walt married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years), and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23 ¾ years. Walt was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. Walt was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 17, Lewes. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Park Avenue Lodge No. 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and achieved the title of Master Mason of the 32nd degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.
CLARKSVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Henry Eschel Edgerton Jr., enjoyed singing

Henry Eschel "Hank" Edgerton Jr., 80, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Henry was born Dec. 6, 1941. Beloved son of the late Henry Eschel Edgerton and Dorothy Mae (née Coleburn) Rae; beloved brother of Frank F. Edgerton, Stanley J. Rae and Barbara A. Donnelly. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ann U. Edgerton and Pamela E. Cooke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving partner Theodore "Ted" R. Zapalowicz.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Howard W. Allen, devoted father, grandfather

Howard W. “Peck” Allen, 83, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie and son Jeffrey, all of Bridgeville. Many referred to Howard as “Peck”, a life-lasting nickname after his father who passed away when he was 18. Howard worked at DuPont for 22 years, and a second job in farming. In 1979, he left DuPont to start Clear Brook Farm’s Inc. During his lifetime the farm grew from 56 acres to over 1,800 acres.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Michele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an administrative assistant for many years. She had many interests and hobbies. Michele...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Ellen Mae Schaeffer, National Security Agency retiree

Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer died Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 102. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruth Marie Mustad, loved by many

Ruth Marie Mustad (née Stjernstedt), 103, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born March 14, 1919, in Fredrikstad, Norway, daughter of the late Hartor and Josefine Stjernstedt, a year after the end of World War I. One of seven siblings, she...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as the postmistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
DAGSBORO, DE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Welcome Ron Snyder!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there is an array of complaints and praises. But first, we begin with one caller remarking on how times have changed. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

James Stephen Doonan, loved his family

James Stephen Doonan, 83, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born May 9, 1938, in Racine, Wis., son of the late Stephen and Ruth (Eggert) Doonan. Mr. Doonan worked as an experimental technician with heavy-duty equipment for many years. He had many interests and hobbies. Mr. Doonan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and splitting wood. Above all, Mr. Doonan loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Emma Hall, profound sense of humor

Emma Hall, born July 19, 1935, affectionately known to family and friends as “Aunt Emma,” gained her angel wings Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Emma attended William C. Jason Comprehensive High School, and was known for her profound sense of humor. Emma’s favorite pastimes were watching court TV programs and reading.
MILLSBORO, DE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former News On 6 Anchor Jim Hartz Dies At 82 Years Old

Broadcaster Jim Hartz has died in Alexandria, Virginia. The former News on 6 and “Today Show” anchor died after a long bout with COPD. A memorial service is pending. Tulsans might remember Jim Hartz from his earliest days on the air at Channel 6, but after just two years he left for New York, eventually anchoring with Barbara Walters on the Today show. Hartz said “"Without the years I spent at KOTV, I couldn't have had the success I had at NBC in New York and Washington, or if I did, it would have taken much longer, at greater cost and sacrifice."
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Unitarian Universalists install new minister

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware congregation installed and jubilantly welcomed its fourth settled minister, the Rev. Heather Rion Starr, March 27. She was surrounded by her spouse, the Rev. Cathy Rion Starr, their two daughters, friends, prominent Unitarian Universalist colleagues and local clergy. In a deeply spiritual ritual, Rion...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

