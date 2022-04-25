ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Del Tech baseball downs Mercer in doubleheader

By Dan Cook
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delaware Tech baseball squad moved to 29-6 on the season with a doubleheader 11-3, 3-1 victory over Mercer April 23 in Georgetown. In the first game, Chris Friend (Caesar Rodney) went yard and doubled, delivering three RBIs. Ethan Watkinson (Sussex Central) had a homer and three RBIs. Hunter Rauch (Cape...

www.capegazette.com

