The Cape girls’ lacrosse team got even, but couldn’t get away from the Bruins of Broadneck April 23 at Champions Stadium, eventually losing 16-13. The game was deadlocked at 8-8 at the half. Cape had one foot out the door, leading five times by one goal all the way to 13-12, but Broadneck scored twice in a row to lead 14-13. The Bruins went into a delay game, forcing a Cape double team, resulting in a couple of layups for the 16-13 victory.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO