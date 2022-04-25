ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief: 'Emily in Paris' getting underway again in June, and more

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily in Paris co-star William Abadie reveals the show will start filming its third season in June. “We’re fully in pre-production and I think we’re supposed to head to Paris early in June, so I’m foreseeing a little bit of that soon to come,” he told Us Weekly...

