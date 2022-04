We hit the road again, looking for some great places to eat in the Orlando area. As usual we found a ton of opportunities and that almost always makes the choice more difficult. Our first thought was returning to Bella Italia for the thirsty Thursday specials, but we were on the other side of town and wanted to eat sooner than later. After a quick process to try to help narrow down the choices, we thought our must haves for this dining experience would include a sit-down full service menu, casual dress and great wine. Thankfully we found quite a few options that fit the description and we settled on Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant located at 8005 International Drive, Orlando Florida. They do have locations in 11 states and multiple locations inside of Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO