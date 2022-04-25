ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Bad Guys' scores $24 million debut to top the weekend box office

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe animated family film The Bad Guys scored an estimated $24 million to top the North American box office over the weekend The film -- featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz, Craig Robinson and Awkwafina -- also...

www.wbal.com

IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

13 Movies Worth Going to Theaters for This Summer (Plus 7 Worth Streaming)

Summer is coming soon, which means it’s time to prepare to head outside and take in the sun, right? Wrong. There are simply too many promising movies headed our way during the warm months of 2022 to justify staying outdoors for extended periods. You’ll find many of them in theaters which, if Covid-19 cooperates, will be enjoying their first normal summer movie season in years. (Knock wood.) But streaming services also have a lot to offer in the weeks to come, from a documentary about a pop star/movie icon to a romantic comedy starring the same pop star/movie icon. (J-Lo fans will be well taken care of in the summer of 2022.) And, of course, there will be sequels and superhero movies, most of which actually look pretty promising. But, more than most recent summers, this year looks like it will be presenting a variety of options for those who want a break from big franchise films, too. If even half the films lifted below live up to their potential it should be a memorable year.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson’s New Action Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Kevin Hart has been part of a few legendary buddy comedy pairings over the years, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Ice Cube and, of course his best buddy Dwayne Johnson. Next up, the comedian is pairing up with Venom’s Woody Harrelson for a fun action flick called The Man From Toronto. In a shakeup for the movie, it will be coming to streaming instead of theaters this summer.
MOVIES
Complex

J.J. Abrams Teams Up With Warner Bros. to Produce Live-Action ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has partnered with Mattel Films and Warner Bros. to produce a live-action movie adaptation of the popular toy brand Hot Wheels, Variety reports. A press release from Mattel and Warner Bros. didn’t delve into plot details since the adaptation is presumably in its early stages. It does, however, mention the project will “showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
UPI News

'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M

April 24 (UPI) -- The Awkwafina-Sam Rockwell animated adventure, The Bad Guys, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts in its weekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with $15.2 million, followed by Fantastic Beasts: The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CinemaCon Hot Topics: Summer Movies, Box Office Recovery (and Netflix)

Much has changed since Hollywood studios and theater owners gathered together for a smaller-than-usual CinemaCon in late August of 2021. The box office was still in the early stages of recovery, and most media and entertainment analysts questioned whether the theatrical experience would ever return to normal amid the streaming gold rush. In the time since, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home earned north of $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office to become one of the top-grossing films of all time, while in more recent weeks families are finally returning in earnest to the multiplex (hence the success of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Batman 2’ Set at Warner Bros., Matt Reeves Returning to Direct Sequel with Robert Pattinson

Click here to read the full article. Gotham’s hero is back with a vengeance as “The Batman 2” is officially greenlit at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson will re-don the Caped Crusader cowl and eyeliner again in the titular role, as the studio confirmed during Tuesday night’s Las Vegas CinemaCon presentation. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the sequel to the 2022 hit that has earned the company $760 millon globally. Also announced is Matt Reeves’ return to direct the follow-up film, which will expand upon Warner Bros.’ sprawling Gotham universe. Plot details remain under wraps. Sequel plans were inevitable following the film’s massive box office...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Josh Brolin Reveals He Turned Down Major Jurassic World Role

Josh Brolin is best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cable in Deadpool 2, and so much more. From The Goonies to No Country For Old Men, Brolin has been a major staple in cinema for decades. Currently, the actor is promoting his new Amazon show, Outer Range. During the press tour, Brolin has been talking about some of the roles he almost got or turned down, including Zack Snyder's Batman. While chatting with the Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz, Brolin revealed he was also asked to be a part of another huge franchise. The actor turned down the role of Owen Grady in Jurassic World, which ended up going to Chris Pratt.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Viola Davis Kicks Ass in First Look at ‘The Woman King’ Trailer at CinemaCon

Viola Davis debuted the first trailer for “The Woman King” at CinemaCon on Monday, and her director — Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball”) — promised that when we finally got the chance to see the film that she “kicks ass.” Davis did not disappoint in that first look and excited a packed CinemaCon crowd on the convention’s opening night.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Brings a Batload of DC to CinemaCon… But Elvis Is the Star

As proven by the $760 million and counting theatrical run of “The Batman,” DC blockbusters have been Warner Bros.’ crown jewel, so it’s little surprise that comic book movies made up a major portion of the studio’s CinemaCon showcase, which is its first public presentation since the completion of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
MOVIES

