Literary Magazine “The Unmasking” resurges for school year

Have you ever written a book? I have. Some years back I wrote a humor book called "A Married Man's Guide To Christmas" under the pen name, Robert Henry. I have also written a children's book entitled "Isabel And The Christmas Crow." I am, therefore, a published author of little renown. Maybe because of that status, I have a sensitivity to the recent wave of book banning and possible burning due to the claimed insidiousness of the subject matter, content, use of language, and a plethora of other excuses for singling out each victimized volume. The list of books being removed from school libraries these days include some books that periodically have been banned over the last 100 years or so by various groups, and some more recent publications. Each jurisdiction's list might include old favorites like "Lady Chatterley's Lover," "The Catcher in the Rye," "Ulysses" and other classic books deemed long ago to be a threat to public morality due to the treatment of sex and possibly "dirty" words.

