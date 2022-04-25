Flood Advisory issued for Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Hansford; Lipscomb; Ochiltree A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beaver, southeastern Texas, northwestern Lipscomb, northeastern Hansford and northern Ochiltree Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1044 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Farnsworth, or 9 miles west of Perryton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Waka and Farnsworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
