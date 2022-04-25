ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Every Single Player: Boys Volleyball

By Tucker Luter
cavchronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the disappointing ending to last year’s amazing performance from the Boys Varsity Volleyball team, they are coming back this year and they want to win it all. They started the season off hot, defeating BG 3-0, with another game right around the corner. The confidence is high and for good...

cavchronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Villagers play field with leaps, throws

The Villages Senior Games held field events on Saturday at The Villages High School. Six different field events took place for men and women. Long jump, triple jump, shot put, discuss, high jump and javelin. One of the first events of the morning was the women's long jump. Each competitor...
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
TULSA, OK
Vail Daily

Led by one student’s drive, Battle Mountain High starts girls softball team

Battle Mountain High School Junior Karly Woodbridge presented a proposal for a new girls softball team to the Eagle County School District Board of Education on April 13. During the board meeting, Woodbridge asked for board approval of her proposal for the team at Battle Mountain, citing that travel to and from Eagle Valley High School made participating in girls softball impossible. In her presentation, Woodbridge walked the board through the steps taken to identify priorities, addressed potential hurdles and outlined logistics to ensure the inaugural season would be a successful one.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Single Player#The Boys#Win It All#Hb
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway athletes battle adversity in quest for WPIAL qualifying marks

When breaking down early-season progress of his boys and girls track and field teams, veteran Gateway coach Tom LaBuff said that his athletes have worked hard to cut through adversities such as less-than-stellar weather and the fight to stay healthy in the quest to meet their goals and expectations. “The...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Orange Leader

Lady Bobcat Softball honors seniors

The Orangefield Softball program celebrated their seniors in its regular season finale against Little Cypress-Mauriceville Friday. Congratulations to Madison Hughes, Joli Ponfick and Kaelyn Hatton on their wonderful careers as Lady Bobcats.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
The Daily Astorian

Boys golf: Elite teams take part in Seaside invite

Some of the best in Oregon high school boys golf was on display Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where Seaside was the host team in the nine-school Seaside Invitational. Individually, one of the top golfers at the 6A level was medalist, as Clackamas senior Alex Lasko fired...
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
HometownLife.com

Hometown Life All-Area boys basketball team: Here's who YOU voted for!

Last week, I released Hometown Life's first All-Area boys basketball team in seven seasons. I told you who my favorite players were and even picked our Player of the Year (shoutout to North Farmington's Ryan Hurst). If you haven't checked it out yet, be sure to see how my team shook out. Over 100 players made the cut.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Morning Sun

Shepherd baseball off to solid start, eyes big week ahead

Through the first nine games of the 2022 regular season the Shepherd High School baseball team has played rock-solid, averaging nine runs per game while pounding out a team batting average of .343. Sitting at 5-4 overall the Jays enter a pivotal week of games this week as they travel...
SHEPHERD, MI
WIBW

Washburn Softball recognizes their three seniors during doubleheader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 7th ranked team in the NCAA Central Region, the Washburn softball team, recognized their seniors Sunday in between their doubleheader against Northeastern State. Washburn’s all-time leader in strikeouts Reagan Hamm was honored first. Before Sunday’s games, she had 428 strikeouts to her name. She’s started...
TOPEKA, KS
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy