Atlanta, GA

Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge

By Chelsea Prince, John Spink
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Atlanta police have not located any victims after a shooting outside a Buckhead nightclub sent patrons running to a nearby gas station Monday...

Dustyboy
1d ago

A gas station ? So they could get carjacked ? WTF ? Just flyer back down peachtree street till you get to the hood again.it’s somewhat safer

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta hookah bar closes after string of deadly shootings

A downtown Atlanta hookah lounge has closed its doors following a string of violent crimes that sparked legal action from the city. Authorities have investigated three deadly shootings at the Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie Street. Most recently, a 28-year-old security guard was killed in February after attempting to escort a man away from the bar, according to police.
NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect in custody, one at large in Phenix City Walmart shooting, robbery

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A reported robbery with shots fired at the Phenix City Walmart led to an extensive police chase and manhunt in Auburn Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Police have one suspect in custody and are still searching for a second.  Phenix City Police say Sunday, April 25, at 9:24 […]
11Alive

Young mother gunned down in East Point while her children watch

ATLANTA — A search is underway for a gunman who killed a mom in front of three of her kids in East Point. Twenty-six-year-old Tanasia Conwell’s mother said she has no idea what her daughter was doing at the recording studio where she was killed. “When she left...
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Died Before He Could Name His Killer, But His Brother Charged With His Murder

Atlanta rapper Archie Evans, whose real name was Arthur “Archie” Eversole, died at 37 years old on Apr. 3 from a gunshot wound to his jaw. DeKalb County Police found the injured artist at a Chevron gas station on the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive, just east of Atlanta on March 25, after being shot in the face at his home while he slept, reports the Daily Mail.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot, taken to hospital in southeast Atlanta robbery attempt

ATLANTA — A man was shot when he tried to run away from someone trying to rob him early Saturday morning in southeast Atlanta, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Lee...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Man charged in December hit-and-run leaving 2 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was charged in a deadly crash on Abercorn Street that killed two people in December 2021. A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dishan Hughes on homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67-year-old men were crossing Abercorn Street near Janet Drive when […]
SAVANNAH, GA
