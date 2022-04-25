Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge
Atlanta police have not located any victims after a shooting outside a Buckhead nightclub sent patrons running to a nearby gas station Monday...www.ajc.com
Atlanta police have not located any victims after a shooting outside a Buckhead nightclub sent patrons running to a nearby gas station Monday...www.ajc.com
A gas station ? So they could get carjacked ? WTF ? Just flyer back down peachtree street till you get to the hood again.it’s somewhat safer
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.https://www.ajc.com/
Comments / 13