Will Smith Spotted In India

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 3 days ago

Source: Peacock / Getty


Will Smith has been spotted out and about for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock . However, it wasn’t stateside, the Oscar-winning actor is in India.

TMZ reports that Smith traveled to Mumbai via a private jet.

Will touched down at a private airport in Mumbai, India, and it was clear the paparazzi in India knew he was coming. They shouted out his name as he arrived at his hotel, and he was more than happy to give the paps, along with some serious fans, a wave and a smile.

No idea why he’s there — whether it’s business or pleasure, but he didn’t look the worse for wear … posing with someone who looks like the pilot at the hotel.

He even stopped for a few fans who desperately wanted a selfie with the actor

Otherwise, it’s been radio silence from Will since his formal apology to Chris Rock and the Academy for losing his cool during the Oscars telecast after Rock cracked a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith. Part of the most recent fallout includes Netflix shelving the Smith-helmed sequel to Bright .

It’s unconfirmed, but Smith could be in town for some spiritual healing. The Philly native has kicked in India before and has expressed his love of the Hindu religion in the past.

Don’t ever count Smith out considering everyone loves a comeback story. This one is just going to take a while.

XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Jaden Smith Leaned on Girlfriend Sab Zada Amid Will Smith's Oscar Drama

In a good place. Jaden Smith’s girlfriend, Sab Zada, has been a shoulder to lean on amid his recent family drama, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re very much in love and talk about everything,” the insider says. “He has shared his feelings about his father’s difficult situation with her and she has been nothing but supportive and loving and there for him.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
