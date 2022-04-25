ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck Donuts Opens Second Puerto Rico Franchise Store

 2 days ago

Duck Donuts announced its second Puerto Rico franchise location is officially open for business as of April 22. Owned by Jorge Ramos, Juan Carlos Piñero, and Delmarie Ayala, owners of the popular Bayamón location that opened in 2020, the store is in Plaza Escorial, Carolina. To celebrate...

Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens Surprise Hudson Valley, New York Locations

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. MrBeast is now one of YouTube's biggest stars. He currently has 94.3 million YouTube subscribers. The 22-year-old was the second-highest paid YouTuber in 2020, according to Forbes.
HUDSON, NY
FOX 5 San Diego

Best Mexican restaurants in San Diego

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Juan Carlos
94.5 PST

Where Is The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey?

We talk a lot about bagels here in Jersey and with good reason. We're great at making them and even better at eating them. However, I feel like we need to pay some respect to the O.G., the carb that started it all, I'm talking about good old-fashioned bread. Let's...
FOOD & DRINKS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4

Local omakase restaurant named best in US by Yelp

SAN DIEGO — The venerated Japanese dining tradition omakase translates loosely to, “I leave it up to you,” reflecting a patron’s willingness for an expert chef to whisk them through a meal at their own culinary whims. You’ll be in good hands if you dine at...
SAN DIEGO, CA

